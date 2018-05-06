A Houston principal is at the center of controversy after reportedly telling staffers she’d call the police on a special needs black child and say he had a gun in order to make them arrive faster.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the young pupil has exhibited behavior problems in the past and has run from class. Shana Swearingen said if the unidentified student misbehaves again “we won’t chase him. We will call the police and tell them he has a gun so they can come faster.”

Swearingen’s comments were allegedly made in jest, but surfaced online in a Facebook group dedicated to Ponderosa Elementary School causing anger and disappointment among parents.

Jessica Spoonemore told Houston TV station KPRC that even if the principal was kidding around, the comment was inappropriate. “Children are getting killed [by] guns, violence … That was very unnecessary and disturbing, especially for an elementary school.”

A representative for the school district spoke with KPRC and said Swearingen did take full responsibility for her words, and later released a statement apologizing for “an insensitive comment that was not reflective of who I am nor how much I care about every student who attends this school.”

“Your children mean the world to me, and I’m heartbroken that my thoughtless remark has caused disruption to the hard work underway here at Ponderosa. Here in our community, we had a hard year with Hurricane Harvey, and the damage it caused to a large part of our neighborhood. I was so proud of the unity seen in this community during the recovery efforts.”