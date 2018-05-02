Twitter Turns Black Pain Into Jokes With ‘If Slavery Was A Choice’ Hashtag

CREDIT: Twitter

Kanye West’s gift of gab might be his most prized possession and his most dangerous weapon. The entertainer found himself in hot water this week after downplaying the history of slavery by calling it a choice.

The stripping of freedom, life and pursuit of happiness is unfortunately embedded into American history and while many are over the films that point this out, questioning the act of slavery infuriated many as West tried to call it a choice. His comments followed a somewhat insightful interview with Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God, when the 40-year-old quickly shattered what he said in the interview by going on TMZ Live

Per usual, the Internet took West’s words to create the very troll-like hashtag, #IfSlaveryWasAChoice.

See some of them below.

