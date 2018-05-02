Kanye West’s gift of gab might be his most prized possession and his most dangerous weapon. The entertainer found himself in hot water this week after downplaying the history of slavery by calling it a choice.

The stripping of freedom, life and pursuit of happiness is unfortunately embedded into American history and while many are over the films that point this out, questioning the act of slavery infuriated many as West tried to call it a choice. His comments followed a somewhat insightful interview with Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God, when the 40-year-old quickly shattered what he said in the interview by going on TMZ Live.

Per usual, the Internet took West’s words to create the very troll-like hashtag, #IfSlaveryWasAChoice.

See some of them below.

When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2018

When Massa’s wife asks me, “Why are your children light-skinned?” #IfSlaveryWasaChoice pic.twitter.com/kolduc2EI9 — Ken Lee (@KenniSki) May 2, 2018

Applying to a slave auction straight out of slave university and they ask for 10+ years of slave experience #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/543ez0imW6 — quiyonce (@schoolgurlqxo) May 2, 2018

All you had to do was text STOP to 1863 https://t.co/viQ48pG9QM — Courtney. (@iDreamOfCece) May 1, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Massa: I heard you was tryna runway last night. Is that right? pic.twitter.com/mM6cSCCFND — alejandro (@WhatMikeSayGoes) May 2, 2018

Me and my girls waiting in line at the Underground Railroad because it’s free before 11.#IfSlaveryWasaChoice pic.twitter.com/kAiTsIUzG3 — SugaMaMa🍯 (@SleezyTi) May 2, 2018