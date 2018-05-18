Iman Pens An “Open Letter” To The Dreamers Of The World (Video)

Newcomer Iman continues to show and prove. Coming off the release of his independent project titled, Blessed, the Yonkers native recently unveiled the music visuals for his conversational and reassuring record dubbed, “Open Letter.”

With Fred Focus behind the lens, the rookie MC finds himself inside of an all-too-familiar tidy apartment, encouraging his comrades –and himself–to hold on to their dreams. Other scenes show the “Days of Our Lives” spitter rapping inside of a subway, with hopes of being discovered by a record executive.

“Open Letter” is included on Blessed, which is a lyrically solid effort that finds Iman sharing his story of maneuvering through cracks and crevices of dreamchasing.

Other standouts from Blessed include “Inner City Blues,” “Runs” and “Stop,” among others. And if you’re into mean bars, Iman has ammo in tracks like “Days of Our lives,” and “Intro,” which will surely satisfy your lyrical itch.

Watch the video above.