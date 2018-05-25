At least two people have been hospitalized in critical condition after an active shooter was reported Friday morning (May 25) at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana. At approximately 9:30 a.m., authorities were alerted about an active shooter situation at the school, then by 10:45 a.m., police said the suspected shooter had been detailed. The two injured persons—one student and one adult—are said to be in critical condition.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

State Supt. of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has issued a statement about the shooting:

“Today an unfortunate shooting at a school has occurred in Indiana. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is in contact with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and is actively monitoring the situation. We have confidence in Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and her team, law enforcement, and first responders. The Department stands ready to provide guidance and support, and we will provide further statements as information unfolds.”

Police confirmed that threats were also made to surrounding middle schools. This is a developing story.

This incident comes only one week after another school shooting incident in Sante Fe, Texas. 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire on students and administration at Sante Fe High School in Texas, killing 10 people and injuring 13 more.

Noblesville marks the 43rd school shooting in America within the first five months 2018.