Those patiently waiting for Season 3 of HBO’s award-winning show Insecure can now relax. Show creator Issa Rae gave the surprise announcement on Twitter Thursday (May 17) with a little help from Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

Rae asked her cast mates to answer the question their character gets the most. Orji playfully inquired why Molly’s life is such a mess, while Seales wondered who’s the father of her character’s baby. Rothwell also playfully queried if she’s anything like her no-f**ks-given character, Kelly.

Rae then joined in and said she’s always asked when is Insecure coming back,” and to that they all replied, “August 12!”

Talk about Season 3 resurfaced after HBO announced they’re partnering with Afropunk for a music contest, giving the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to have their music debuted on the show. Along with who will be on next season’s playlist, fans are also wondering if Lawrence will make a comeback literally and figuratively.

Jay Ellis, who plays Rae’s love interest went on The Angie Martinez Show last month and hinted at the possibility of his character not making an appearance during the new season. Fans won’t know until later this summer.

Rae’s breakout show has earned a Peabody Award, an AFI award for Best TV Program of the Year and placed third last year in the African-American Film Critics Association’s Top 10 TV Shows along with a slew of nominations.

Insecure Season 3 returns August 12, 2018 and we cannot wait. (But seriously, who is Tiffany’s baby daddy?)