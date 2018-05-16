Aspiring artists and Insecure fans- you are in for a treat. The show’s creator Issa Rae and the show’s network HBO are working in collaboration with AFROPUNK to bring fans the #InsecureMusicContest. This new development comes just ahead of the show’s season three premiere, which is slated to occur during the summer.

“For one week, independent artists and bands can submit their music on the official AFROPUNK site for a chance to hear their music in the new season of Insecure as well as the show’s soundtrack on RCA Records,” reports Billboard on the partnership. “Applicants are encouraged to upload music that shows their own distinct style and should not reference the show or its characters in any way.”

One contestant’s work will be selected by Insecure’s music supervisor Kier Lehman, the music team and Rae herself. The contest officially ends on May 22 at 11:59 p.m.

The soundtrack for the lauded comedy/drama is extremely important, as fans of the show know. Artists such as SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, Bryson Tiller, Kari Faux, GoldLink and more have had their songs used on the show. One lucky and talented fan could be next!

If interested, read the full list of contest rules here.