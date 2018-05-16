J. Cole may tread lightly when it comes to talking about other artists, but he shed light on his feeling regarding Kanye West in a recent interview with Angie Martinez. During the 90-minute chat, Cole revealed that he felt used after Kanye leaked his conversation with him on Twitter.

After several reports claimed that Kanye West believed that J. Cole was dissing him in his music, Ye reportedly called the KOD rapper. Unfortunately, that conversation didn’t stay private, as Kanye screenshot the call and uploaded it on Twitter. “He called me, but I would’ve never posted that or tell him to post that,” he said.

“That made me feel a certain type of way. I told him that. He apologized, for the record. I told him that it felt like you just used my name in that very quick conversation for social media and to keep your thing going or whatever you were doing. It felt like it wasn’t sincere because of that.”

Further into the discussion, the rapper discussed his 2016 record “False Prophets” and commented on whether the single was solely aimed at Kanye. While he admitted that one verse definitely applied to the Chicago native, Cole said he was speaking to fans idolizing all celebrities. “When I’m writing ‘False Prophets,’ which that song wasn’t about him. There’s one verse that applies to him for sure, but if you listen to that song, that song is about what this s**t is exposing,” he added. “What I gotta check myself about. And I check myself on that song as well…We’re worshipping celebrities… These are our heroes.”

J. Cole also talks about his rumored joint album with Kendrick Lamar, breaking Spotify records, and more. Check out his thoughts on Kanye around the 52-minute mark.