It looks like the feud between J. Cole and Lil Pump is dust under the rug. After reports claimed that the two squashed any lingering animosity when they met for the first time at Rolling Loud in Miami, DJ Akademiks leaked a snippet online of an upcoming interview, solidifying a truce of some sorts.

According to Akademiks, the interview consists of J. Cole and Lil Pump interviewing each other about life and the industry, while trying to bridge the gap between generations. “There is an interview that will be surfacing very soon between J. Cole and Lil Pump,” DJ Akademiks said, adding that Cole and Pump actually “f**k with each other.” “They’re just really talking candidly about all types of things and they’re trying to bridge the gap generationally.” The snippet is a little difficult to hear, but it sounds like Pump is talking about an argument he had with someone.

In a brief interview at the Billboard Music Awards on Mar. 20, Pump stated that he and Cole were “on good terms.” His comments came just a couple days after J. Cole commented on the reported beef with the “Lil rappers” in an interview with Angie Martinez. “I love them,” he said of the younger generation. “I actually f**k with their music. It’s not like I drive around listening to it, but I’ve spent time with it. It’s fun.”

Cole and Pump’s interview will come nearly a month after fans speculated about a budding feud between them. Cole’s single “1985” appeared to target the rapper. In response, Pump recorded several videos dissing the Dreamville artist.

It’s unclear when this interview will drop. Stay tuned for more updates.