When KOD dropped in April, J. Cole emphasized that the final song “The Fall Off” was the introduction to his next project. Die-hard fans were hype to hear the record and connect the dots to his rumored joint album with Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, the rap game will have to wait a bit longer to receive the highly anticipated collaborative LP.

Earlier today (May 15), Angie Martinez released her extensive interview with the Roc Nation lyricist, which went down at producer Salaam Remi’s home in Miami before his epic set at Rolling Loud. During their chat, Cole spoke about his next album The Fall Off coming next year. After describing his creative process, the Power 105 personality had to ask Cole about his rumored joint album with Kendrick Lamar. “So does this mean there’ll never be a Kendrick and Cole album that everybody seems to think is happening?”

“Not for that reason,” Cole answered.

The glorified rumor about the joint album started back in 2010 when K. dot told VIBE that him and Cole were working on “a lot of music” that “might be more than one song.” After Cole spoke about the project at least three times in 2011, 2012, and 2013, TDE’s Ab-Soul confirmed the LP again in 2016. However, despite all the confirmations, Cole explained that Soulo might’ve been referencing their time in the studio a few years back.

“We just did a few songs,” Cole told Angie. “Like, we did a bunch of ideas. Put it like that. It was nothing like, you wouldn’t call it an album.” Cole also adds that the joint LP isn’t “something that’s actively happening” and attempts to dead the noise about the joint LP that has been ringing in his ears for years now. “Not because it’s never gonna happen. Just because, like… it’s not right now, and I don’t like teasing or playing the game ’cause this has been going on for a minute.”

Along with the stunning revelation, Angie also got Cole to describe the scattered gems throughout the album that true fans cared about. For example, Cole finally said that the sole feature on the LP, kiLL Edward, is actually him. He also opens about his lowkey phone call with Kanye West, which was posted on Ye’s Twitter timeline for all to see.

“I would’ve never posted that or tell him to post that,” Cole said. “That made me feel a certain type of way. I told him that. He apologized, for the record. I told him that it felt like you just used my name in that very quick conversation for social media and to keep your thing going, whatever you were doing. It just felt like it wasn’t sincere because of that.”

Watch Angie Martinez’s full interview with J. Cole below.