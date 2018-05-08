J. Cole Announces ‘KOD’ Tour With Young Thug
J. Cole is taking his KOD album, which was spearheaded by singles “ATM” and “Kevin’s Heart,” on the road, the Born Sinner rapper announced on Twitter today (May 8). The North American run of the ‘KOD’ tour will begin on August 9 at American Airlines Arena in Miami and will run through Oct. 10 at TD Garden in Boston MA. Also, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to join the Dreamville general on the 34-date tour.
KOD, which charted at the top of Billboard 200 charts, and surpassed Drake’s Spotify record, was released on April 20, and serves as the follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, which was accompanied by an HBO documentary. For fives times in a row, J Cole’s albums have charted atop Billboard 200 charts.
Also last month, Cole announced his inaugural Dreamville Festival in his home state of North Carolina.
OD Tour. @youngthug Presale tomorrow. Tix On sale Saturday. Choose Wisely. 💜 pic.twitter.com/IoIK5aoX1B
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 8, 2018
08-09 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
08-11 Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
08-12 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center ^
08-14 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
08-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08-17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
08-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
08-21 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena ^
08-22 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
08-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
09-02 Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
09-04 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09-05 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09-07 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
09-10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09-12 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena ^
09-13 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09-18 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
09-21 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
09-22 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
09-25 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
09-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center
09-28 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
10-01 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^
10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
10-05 Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre
10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^
10-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden