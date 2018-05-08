J. Cole Announces ‘KOD’ Tour With Young Thug

J. Cole is taking his KOD album, which was spearheaded by singles “ATM” and “Kevin’s Heart,” on the road, the Born Sinner rapper announced on Twitter today (May 8). The North American run of the ‘KOD’ tour will begin on August 9 at American Airlines Arena in Miami and will run through Oct. 10 at TD Garden in Boston MA. Also, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to join the Dreamville general on the 34-date tour.

KOD, which charted at the top of Billboard 200 charts, and surpassed Drake’s Spotify record, was released on April 20, and serves as the follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, which was accompanied by an HBO documentary. For fives times in a row, J Cole’s albums have charted atop Billboard 200 charts.

Also last month, Cole announced his inaugural Dreamville Festival in his home state of North Carolina.

OD Tour. @youngthug Presale tomorrow. Tix On sale Saturday. Choose Wisely. 💜 pic.twitter.com/IoIK5aoX1B

08-09 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

08-11 Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena

08-12 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center ^

08-14 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

08-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

08-17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

08-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

08-21 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena ^

08-22 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

08-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

09-02 Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

09-04 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-05 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09-07 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

09-10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-12 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena ^

09-13 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-18 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

09-21 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

09-22 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

09-25 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

09-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center

09-28 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

10-01 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

10-05 Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre

10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

10-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden