It looks like the feud between J.Cole and Lil Pump has come to an end. Today (May 25), J. Cole uploaded the hour-long discussion, in which the two covered their childhoods, origins of rap their dreams, and their step-fathers, among other topics.

There’s been a lot of speculation and alleged shots fired between J. Cole and Lil Pump. Many believe that that Cole’s 2016 track “Everybody Dies” was a shot a Pump.

Pump responded with “Fuck J. Cole” in 2017, in which the St. John’s University graduate responded to that blow on “1985,” the intro on KOD. The “Gucci Gang” rapper then took the bickering to social media. However, J Cole finally played the mature elder role by sitting the 17 year old in an effort to gain understanding about the rising rapper.

Lil Pump reacts to J Cole supposedly dissing him on his new album ‘KOD’ 👀 @lilpump @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/7ya0hn17AN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 20, 2018

In related J.Cole news, the Born Sinner rapper is taking his KOD album, which was spearheaded by singles “ATM” and “Kevin’s Heart,” on the road, the Born Sinner rapper announced on Twitter today (May 8). The North American run of the ‘KOD’ tour will begin on August 9 at American Airlines Arena in Miami and will run through Oct. 10 at TD Garden in Boston MA. Also, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to join the Dreamville general on the 34-date tour.

KOD, which charted at the top of ‘Billboard 200′ charts, and surpassed Drake’s Spotify record, was released on April 20, and serves as the follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, which was accompanied by an HBO documentary. For fives times in a row, J Cole’s albums have charted atop ‘Billboard 200′ charts.

