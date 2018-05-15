J. Cole Reveals How Drake Responded To His New Spotify Record

Angie Martinez recently interviewed J. Cole about his new studio album KOD and artistry, and the rapper dropped some interesting gems. While the full interview hasn’t reportedly dropped yet, Martinez gifted fans with a couple of snippets. In one teaser, Cole talks about how Drake reacted after he found out his Spotify streaming record was destroyed.

According to recent stats, J. Cole broke the record for most streams of an album in 24 hours of its release, raking in 64.6 million streams in the U.S. His new record smashed Drake’s streaming performance for Views, which clocked in at 36.7 million in its first-day streams.

After learning of the change in status, Drake reportedly texted Cole. “Yeah he text me and said I hate you,” he recalled.

Despite losing to Cole in terms of album streams, Drizzy is still doing pretty well. The rapper still holds the top spot for most Spotify streams for a single track in one day for “God’s Plan,” which tallied in at 4.7 million. There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition though.

J. Cole’s interview with Angie Martinez was supposed to air today (May 15), but it doesn’t seem to be available. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the full conversation.