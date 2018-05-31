Pusha-T and Drake’s feud has quickly become the stuff of legend. The history of their beef may be older than some of the fans listening to their respective new diss records, but that doesn’t make it any less enticing and fun to watch.

And while the Daytona rapper continues to raise questions about Drake’s blackness due to unearthed photos of the “Nice For What” rapper donning blackface, Ja Rule thought it was best he stop the regularly scheduled programming and remind everyone that his response record to longtime foe, 50 Cent, was much better.

Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME… 😩😂🤣😭🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

It may have taken Mr. Jackson all of 30 seconds to learn of his longtime enemy’s taunts and staying true to his troll fashion, Fif responded.

This is what you get for going to anything with this bum involved. pic.twitter.com/nAziOqj2Hx — 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2018

And then the back-and-forth was full steam ahead.

I see I still get under your skirt @50cent lmao… 😩😭🤣😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

Mr. Atkins took to Instagram to call 50 every name in the book (except his name.)

And of course, the Power star and executive producer responded in kind.

With everything going on in the world–Drake’s alleged son, Kanye’s belief slavery was a choice, Donald Trump’s presidency–it’s so comforting to know that some things just don’t change.