In a video of a heated exchange over a coupon, an angry customer told a Jack in the Box to “buy [herself] a ticket back to Mexico.”

A video of the incident, which was captured by another customer at the store, took place at a Houston-area Jack in the Box. The unidentified white male customer became upset when he had to wait for the store’s worker Maria to see if his coupon for a free hamburger was valid.

“Hey, you are going to get fired,” the customer said.

“What’s your name?” “Maria,” she answered.

“Goodbye Maria. Buy you a ticket back to Mexico,” the man said. After his comment, the video cuts off.

The woman who captured the incident on camera was with her nine-year-old daughter, and she explained to KTRK-Houston that she had to try and explain what occurred.

“This incident comes shortly after a lawyer was filmed in a Manhattan salad restaurant yelling at customers and employees for speaking Spanish,” writes ABC News. “The lawyer, later identified as Aaron Schlossberg, threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an effort to get the individuals “kicked out of my country.”

This news also comes on the heels of a racial bias training at thousands of Starbucks locations around the country.