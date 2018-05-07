Jada Pinkett Smith’s new Facebook series, Red Table Talk premiered on the digital platform on May 7, and the first episode definitely unpacks a lot. Pinkett Smith initially sits down with her husband Will’s ex, Sheree Fletcher to unpack the complexities of motherhood, co-parenting, and more.

While the episode is centered on a discussion amongst Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the 19-minute video opens with Jada introducing an earlier sit down she had with Flecther. There, the two women recall their rocky relationship amid Fletcher’s separation from Will. Admittedly, tensions between the two earlier were previously at an all time high. “I called back and I happened to say, quote, ‘b***h you living in a house I picked out,” Fletcher of one heated interaction she had with Jada. “You said, ‘it’s my house now.'”

Things may have gotten off to a bad start, but the two were able to put aside there differences and learn to respect and love one another. Now, they’ve bonded over co-mothering Sheree and Will’s son Trey.

Following Jada and Sheree’s conversation, Jada turned the camera on her discussion with Willow and Adrienne, where they analyzed the episode and other layers of motherhood. Each woman discussed their understanding of being a parent, whether they’ve been through it or not. Adrienne explained the struggle of being a mother in high school; Willow admitted she couldn’t imagine having kids considering our current social and political climate. Jada’s epiphany was a little broader” “As mothers, there’s so much expectation to be perfect for your kids. It’s okay. Your kids are going to be mad at you about s***, and they’re going to need therapy. But guess what? It’s okay,” she said.

New episodes of Red Table Talk will reportedly appear on Mondays. Watch the premiere episode below.