Jada Pinkett-Smith recently revealed that she and Gabrielle Union were feuding for nearly two decades. Fans were surprised to hear the news as well, given that their differences were clearly one of Hollywood’s best-kept secrets—until now.

In a recent interview with Extra, in which Pinkett-Smith promoted her new Facebook Watch talk show, the actress mentioned that Union will be one of her program’s guests. She then took the opportunity to give the significant reason behind Union’s appearance on her show.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” she said. “We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation. They were like, ‘We wanna do a girlfriends show,’ and I was like, ‘Well…’ Her name just kept coming up. It just couldn’t be anything else. So we brought it to the table.”

According to Vanity Fair, the two (assumably) haven’t been on the same movie set, since their projects haven’t overlapped. Union, however, did work with Will Smith—Pinkett-Smith’s husband—for Bad Boys II in 2003. The real reason behind their past rift is still unknown.

The new program airs on Monday (May 7), and will feature Pinkett-Smith’s daughter Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.