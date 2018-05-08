Mothers can be crazy, but nothing compares to their love. Following the debut of her new Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith penned an open letter to her daughter Willow and it’s guaranteed to make your heart swell.

The candid talk show with Pinkett-Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow, premiered on Facebook Watch Monday (May 7). Instyle notes the series brings together three generations of women to discuss topics ranging from self-image to sex. Given the nature of the intimate conversation, apparently there were things about Willow Pinkett-Smith didn’t know, but it taught her something.

“Working on this project [Red Table Talk] with you has been such a joyful experience. I’ve learned so much about you, things that I didn’t know and that I didn’t expect, which, to me, makes the Red Table real,” she wrote. “I have learned so much about life experiences—intimate life experiences you were having that I wasn’t aware of. And it taught me that, as much as I thought I knew you, there’s so much more to know.”

New episodes of Red Table Talk are released Mondays and Facebook Lives drop every Wednesday. Read the full letter here.