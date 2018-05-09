Jaden Smith’s “Icon” Goes Gold

Jaden Smith styled on his naysayers at the Met Gala earlier this week. Thanks to his “Icon” single finally going gold, the young creative has more reasons to wild out.

The 19-year-old Roc Nation artist received a RIAA Certified God plaque for his hit single titled,”Icon,” a song from his SYRE album. Roc Nation’s President of A&R Trayn “TyTy” Smith, Roc Nation’s President Benny Pough presented the rapper/singer with the plaque.

Back in February, after “Icon” reached 100,000,00 streams on Spotify, Will Smith surprised his son, Jaden, with a funny Instagram video, congratulating Jaden on the success of “Icon.” In the IG video, Smith is seen walking in slow motion toward the camera, with loose jaw, showing a gold link chain neck.

Jaden’s 17-song debut album SYRE was released in 2017. “Icon” has nearly 60 million plays on Spotify. SYRE peaked No. 24 on Billboard 200 charts.

Check out “Icon” below.