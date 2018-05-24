Jaden Smith and his eco-friendly water company JUST (that he started with his father Will) have sent a large amount of clean water to the residents of Flint, MI, and according to the musician, their work to help the embattled city is far from over.

Smith was interviewed in Calabasas by a TMZ cameraman, where he was asked about if JUST will continue to send water, to which he responded with a resounding “yes.”

“I really hope that the residents of Flint can have clean drinking water soon, and yes, we will be sending water to the schools of Flint until the lead levels subside,” he said. The father-son duo reportedly sent over 9,000 bottles of water to Flint residents thus far, and vowed to send water shipments each month until the lead levels are significantly decreased.

“This just makes sense for us to do,” said Just Water CEO Ira Laufer in a statement. “Jada Smith has visited Flint and met with the mayor. Flint is very dear to her heart…After reading more about [Flint’s] challenges and the mayor objecting to pulling bottled water from the schools, we thought ‘Let’s help these kids.’”

Gentle reminder: it’s been nearly 1,500 days since Flint has had clean water.