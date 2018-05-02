Yes, yes, we know. No negative energy. This is true, but sometimes we need aggression, especially in this fickle music industry. Enter JAG, a South Central, L.A. rapper that’s been grinding from the mud–literally–for at least a decade.

Today (May 2), the bubbling MC unveiled brand new music visuals for his Childish Major-assisted record, “I Just Can’t,” a song from JAG’s 2017 Dalton Ave album. In the grimy video treatment, JAG and Major congregate among their comrades as they roll blunts, cruise through the city streets, and loiter in the hood as they spit venom for the camera.

“Got the people yelling out, ‘who that boy?/Nigga had to put something through that boy/Head shots, cops can’t view that boy,” raps JAG on the song’s opening verse.

Childish Major follows-up with solid sixteens on a variety of topics such as diligence and being blessed with a mean flow.

JAG’s Dalton Ave is a stoic and authentic 18-track offering of sooty street tales, and features Bizness Boi, DJ Swish, and Kota The Friend.

As stated earlier, the L.A.-bred is no rookie rapper either. JAG has worked with the likes of Cassidy, Styles P, Crooked I, James Fauntleroy, Dave East among others.

Stream Dalton Ave below and watch the “I Just Can’t” video above.