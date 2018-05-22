Jamie Foxx will host the 2018 BET Awards, marking the Oscar and Grammy-winner’s second time MC’ing the network’s event. Last year, comedian Leslie Jones was the host, and the show included memorable performances from Bruno Mars, Migos, and BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipients New Edition.

DJ Khaled was nominated for six awards for the 2018 edition of the awards show, including album of the year (Grateful) and video of the year (“Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller). Kendrick Lamar follows up with five nods, while SZA and Migos have the possibility to take home four awards each. The 18th annual ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Jun. 24 at 8/7 c.

The last time the Beat Shazam host MC’ed the BET Awards was in 2009, just a few days after the sudden, shocking death of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The show shifted gears and focused a large portion of the night on Jackson’s legacy through tributes and speeches from Ne-Yo, Keke Palmer, Ciara and MJ’s sister, Janet.

Mark those calendars- we’re sure the night will be incredibly entertaining with Foxx at the helm.