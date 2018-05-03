It seems like everyone is trying to put their two cents into the recent conversations involving Kanye West. The controversial rapper came under fire Tuesday (May 1) for comments he made about slavery being a “choice” during a visit to TMZ. Although he attempted to ease the public’s reaction to the statement through a series of tweets, a majority of people believe that the “Lift Yourself” MC is too far gone.

West’s “Slow Jamz” and “Gold Digger” collaborator Jamie Foxx had some choice words for TMZ after the videotaped incident went viral, and was ironically caught by TMZ speaking his mind at a bar in West Hollywood.

“TMZ knows they shouldn’t be doing that sh*t man,” says Foxx. “To a good friend of ours. They put that boy on display man, don’t believe that sh*t.”

Foxx also said that he’s not going to say anything bad about Yeezy, and asks that he calls him if he needs anything, since he’s clearly going through some difficult times.

“My man going through something, man,” the Oscar winner continues. “I ain’t going to be like everybody jumping on the bandwagon saying I hate my dude. I’m not gonna do that sh*t. I know my man needs some help and if you need me call me.”