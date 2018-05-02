Janelle Monae Accused Of Being Too Raunchy For Family TV On ‘The Voice’
Janelle Monae is facing major backlash from middle America, after she performed her new single “Make Me Feel” on NBC’s The Voice last night (May 1). Many accused the star of being too raunchy and lewd for a family television show.
Monae’s performance was in support of her recently released album Dirty Computer, which dropped on Apr. 27. During performance, the singer didn’t hesitate to get down and dirty on the dance floor, thrusting her pelvic area back and forth and sliding around the stage. “You got me right here in your jean pocket/Laying your body on a shag carpet,” she sang while gliding on her hands and knees. While the performance did get a little sexual, there were also many Prince vibes.
To the singer’s defense, the track is of the more sexual nature and has even been dubbed an anthem for the LGBTQ community. “One of the things that I love is that this song captures the fun that I love having you in the studio,” she said of the song on Beat 1. “The freedom that I love having. The freedom that I talk about. I hope that it comes across as such that I was able to capture that freedom and that fearlessness about embracing your uniqueness and who you are and doing it with the people you love.”
Nevertheless, her sexy performance did not go over well with a number of people on social media. The Voice fans immediately hopped on Twitter during her set to complain about its suggestive content. Many questioned how NBC let it slide, especially since the show had an 8 p.m. time slot (a notorious slot for family viewings). Others took issue with her back-ups dancer baring too much skin.
Monae, who recently came out as pansexual, has not responded to the outrage on Twitter. Check out some of fan reactions below.