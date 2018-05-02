Janelle Monae is facing major backlash from middle America, after she performed her new single “Make Me Feel” on NBC’s The Voice last night (May 1). Many accused the star of being too raunchy and lewd for a family television show.

Monae’s performance was in support of her recently released album Dirty Computer, which dropped on Apr. 27. During performance, the singer didn’t hesitate to get down and dirty on the dance floor, thrusting her pelvic area back and forth and sliding around the stage. “You got me right here in your jean pocket/Laying your body on a shag carpet,” she sang while gliding on her hands and knees. While the performance did get a little sexual, there were also many Prince vibes.

To the singer’s defense, the track is of the more sexual nature and has even been dubbed an anthem for the LGBTQ community. “One of the things that I love is that this song captures the fun that I love having you in the studio,” she said of the song on Beat 1. “The freedom that I love having. The freedom that I talk about. I hope that it comes across as such that I was able to capture that freedom and that fearlessness about embracing your uniqueness and who you are and doing it with the people you love.”

Nevertheless, her sexy performance did not go over well with a number of people on social media. The Voice fans immediately hopped on Twitter during her set to complain about its suggestive content. Many questioned how NBC let it slide, especially since the show had an 8 p.m. time slot (a notorious slot for family viewings). Others took issue with her back-ups dancer baring too much skin.

Monae, who recently came out as pansexual, has not responded to the outrage on Twitter. Check out some of fan reactions below.

@NBCTheVoice Isn’t this supposed to be a family show? That performance by Janelle Monae was anything but. Can’t we have a performance without thrusting sex in our faces. Can’t we at least try? Younger kids watch this show for goodness sakes. Disappointing for sure. Do better! — Ashley Wormington (@WoashleyWo) May 2, 2018

4U being stupid. Maybe s**t's your thang, but this s family show. Thong bare butts, front stretch 2 boobs. I had 2 rush kids from the room. — SMStevens (@SMStevens10) May 2, 2018

Guess @NBCTheVoice is no longer a family show. The performers/dancers should dress according to their audience. — Amy Semonco (@asemonco) May 2, 2018

How is that appropriate in an 8pm time slot? Kids love this show. Come on! Not cool @NBCTheVoice — Sarah Hill (@SarahProulxHill) May 2, 2018

The dancers outfits are not appropriate for this viewing time. — Reflections (@djjur1) May 2, 2018