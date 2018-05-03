One Greensboro NC, high schooler hit the internet with the biggest flex. With her graduation approaching, Jasmine Harrison not only gained a 4.0-grade point average– she also secured than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

According to WFMY, the 17-year-old took advantage of all her resources when applying to college. Utilizing NC’s College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week as well as several common applications, Harrison was accepted into 113 college/universities, generating millions in scholarships while spending just $135. Receiving these letters were a relief for Harrison who recounted to WFMY how she and her mother would stay up late into the night making sure her applications would be finished.

“When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening.’ I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that.” She said before explaining how her faith helped her persevere. “On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night.”

Of her 113 options, 26 of them are Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) with her three full rides, Mississippi Valley State University, Ed Waters College, and Bennett College, falling in that category.

Upon her May 24, graduation, Harrison intends to take the full scholarship offered by her hometown HBCU, Bennett College, where she will major in Biology with goals of becoming a NICU nurse.