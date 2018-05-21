Jay Rock Reveals Artwork And Release Date For New Album

Jay Rock is ready to get back in the mix. On Monday afternoon (May 21), the Watts, Calif. MC took to his Instagram account to reveal the artwork and release date for his new album.

“NEW ALBUM “REDEMPTION” COMING 06/15/18 #TDE,” the rapper wrote in the caption for the post, which includes the cover for his newly announced album.

The LP, Redemption, will hit the ‘Net June 15, during the last leg of TDE’s Championship Tour.

Last Wednesday, the TDE spitter released his head-thumping record titled, “Win,” which will probably be included on Redemption. This will Jay Rock’s first album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray.