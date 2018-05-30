Jay Rock is officially in go-mode. With TDE’s Championship Tour in full swing, the next big thing coming out of the California rap troupe will be Jay Rock’s Redemption, the follow-up to his 2015 album, 90059, out June 15. After gifting fans the excellent “King’s Dead” during Black Panther’s Black History Month roll out, he reignited the energy with the release of a new song, “Win,” three months later.

To keep the momentum going, today (May 30) Rock finally freed up the single’s accompanying visuals, which were directed by Dave Myers and Dave Free. Much like the work of his labelmate Kendrick Lamar, who is featured on the song, the song is dripping in proudly melanated moments. It’s present in the plentiful amounts of chocolate-toned women (donning both afros and straightened tresses) taking on positions of power, intelligence and strength. It’s evident in the sartorial choices of both sexes: Jay and K. Dot are coolly suited up like your bosses boss and most of the women are dressed to be respected. It’s there when his entire TDE crew shows up behind him, dressed in all black like the omen.

Hints of black power and militant ideals snake their way through stimulating scenes, regardless of how casual some of the lyrics may be. And above all, TDE’s first signee brings both class and quality bars front and center. Watch Jay Rock take his proverbial victory lap below.