Yes, we get excited about this street music over here at VIBE. Out of nowhere, TDE’s former gang-banger Jay Rock came through in the clutch with some solid street-hop on his new record dubbed, “Win.”

Complete with neck-shaking horns and vocals from Kendrick Lamar, the 90059 MC runs through verses about catching his fair share of W’s. The Watts Calif. rapper even dropped a hint that his third album is coming soon.

“Fuck niggas don’t stay outside when I play outside/I put the beats on’em like Dre outside/…go and get your money, bitch/None of my niggas on some funny shit/I can tell real by who ya running with,” raps Jay.

Jay hasn’t dropped an album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray. The album was spearheaded by singles “Gumbo,” “Vice City” featuring Black Hippy, and “Money Tree Deuce.”

This new Jay Rock record comes at great time for the the house that Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and Dave Free built. The entire TDE roster is currently on the Championship tour.

Stream “Win” below.

