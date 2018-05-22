Jemele Hill Is Named NABJ’s ‘Journalist Of The Year’

Each year the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) awards a journalist “who has amassed a distinguished body of work with extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the people of the African Diaspora.” Senior correspondent and columnist for ESPN’s The Undefeated Jemele Hill will receive the Journalist Of The Year award at the NABJ Convention and Career Fair in her hometown of Detroit later this summer.

NABJ’s vice president of print Marlon A. Walker said Hill is the “epitome of what a black journalist should be.” The media organization has chosen to honor Hill for using her platform to address national, social and cultural issues while still talking about sports. The 42-year-old said receiving the award is a huge accomplishment.

“It would be a serious understatement to call this recognition from NABJ special. This organization has been a second family for me, both personally and professionally,” Hill said in a press release. “I am humbled to be honored by an organization whose values not only match my own journalistically, but has tirelessly dedicated itself to developing and nurturing journalists like me.”

In 2017, Hill spoke up about athletes’ right to protest, which caused an uproar among people, including President Donald Trump, against football players taking a knee. Following the highly-publicized tweet, she stepped down from her 6 p.m. hosting spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter6 after the media company placed her on a two-week suspension. Despite being with ESPN for a little more than a decade, she has publicly said she has no regrets.

NABJ will present Hill with the award Aug. 4 at the NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards in Detroit.