Jennifer Lopez brings the Latin flair to her latest song, “Dinero.” The Bronx-bred entertainer links up with fellow Bronx native Cardi B and producer DJ Khaled to sing and rap about cashin’ checks and breakin’ necks.

The Skrillex and Poo Bear-produced track, which implements trap sounds and Latin stylings, features Jenny from the Block and Bardi performing both in English and Spanish. Throughout the song, the group talks about gettin’ that money by any means possible.

“Dinero” locked down over 1,000 pre-saves prior to its release. J. Lo confirmed the Cardi collabo back in February to People, just months after a photo of the twosome and the Grateful producer in the studio emerged on Instagram.

“I don’t know what the video is going to be yet, but we’ll see what we come up with,” said J. Lo of a potential video for the track. According to reports, Lopez is slated to perform the song for the first time on Sunday (May 20) during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. No word on whether Cardi will make an appearance, as she’s announced she’s taking a brief hiatus from performing to prepare to give birth in a few months.

Listen to the new song below to prepare for Lopez’s performance on Sunday.