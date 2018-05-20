Jennifer Lopez turned the 2018 Billboard Music Awards stage into a mini-movie as she performed “Dinero” with DJ Khaled Sunday night (May 20).

The legendary entertainer stayed true the catchy single’s title as mob vibes floated through the set. With Khaled working his own stage, Lopez welcomed us into her world with a snippet of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. The grooves continued as Lopez owned the stage (and glided across her dancers) in two sleek fits.

Released Thursday (May 17), the single also features Cardi B, whose verse was prerecorded for the vent. While on the red carpet, Lopez shared how impressed she is by the fellow Bronx native. “[Cardi B]’s been grinding away for a while,” she said. “Things don’t happen overnight. She is a hard worker and from working with her, I know that.”

Like the rest of us, Lopez has enjoyed Cardi’s glow up from the gram to the charts. “She knows who she is and she is unabashedly herself. People love that. They love authenticity That’s what I loved about her. I loved her before she started rapping. I used to follow her on Instagram and thought this girl is so real,” she said. “I found out she was from the Bronx. Then, the record came along. I thought to myself, she is so perfect for this.”

Lopez is also thrilled about their single. “I’m a lucky girl. both [artists] are on fire. I sent them the song. They both loved it…. It just came together really easily and fun. I’m so excited about it,” Lopez added.

Check out her performance up top.