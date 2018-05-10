Jim Jones recently released his best album to date with Wasted Talent. Today (May 10), the Harlem native returns with the brand new music visuals for “Never Did 3 Quarters.”

While bodying Heatmakerz instrumental, Capo lives the good life with his family in the Bahamas.

“You gotta look both ways ‘fore you cross the street (watch out)/You gotta watch out for them strays from across the street (duck down)/In my day, I was clapping at all the beef (BOOM!)/Start beefing now, man, these rappers might call police (fuck ‘em)/I grew up in a country that rather war than peace,” raps the DipSet member.

Wasted Talent is Jimmy’s first album in seven years. But the On my Way to Church rapper has kept a busy schedule. He’s released four mixtapes, became a reality TV star, and a shrewd business man.

Wasted Talent is inspired by the 1993 classic A Bronx Tale, starring Robert De Niro.

Watch the Bhrissy-directed video above.