Joe Budden is returning to the online show hosting world, but this time, he’s taking his unfiltered take on hip-hop culture to REVOLT TV.

The Rage & The Machine rapper will host State Of The Culture, a new show that’s set to premiere in the summer. According to a press release for the show, Budden will “lend his distinctive voice and unique perspective on current topics, politics, social issues, and more, all through the lens of hip hop.”

“It was important to partner with a company that recognizes the growing need for our voices and ideas to stream freely without interruption. That was a much prettier way to say, we bout to be with the sh*ts,” the musician said of his new deal. “Thank you to my business partner Ian Schwartzman and REVOLT for the opportunity to highlight my brutal honesty, passion and integrity. I love REVOLTING!! Together, we will continue to take this thing to heights unseen.”

“Finally, Joe Budden is officially part of the REVOLT family,” said REVOLT’s Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

Budden was the host of Complex’s popular show Everyday Struggle, and left the show last year. After leaving the show, numerous offers poured in for Budden. Diddy teased a partnership with Joe during his New Year’s Eve Bash, asking him on camera if he was ready to “put this Black excellence on a whole other platform.”

Congrats to Joe on this exciting new creative endeavor.