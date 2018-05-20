Just a few days after John Legend welcomed his second child with Chrissy Teigen, the R&B crooner celebrated life with his upbeat performance of “A Good Night” at the Billboard Music Awards (May 20).

The vibrant melody, which follows the release of the track’s music video, sets free those butterflies you might feel in your stomach when you unexpectedly meet someone you want to be around 24/7. In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, Legend described the aura he tried to capture within the BloodPop-produced melody.

“The song and the video are about a magical night where you meet someone you immediately connect with and can envision a future together. You’re single, dating, probably using all the apps people use now (I haven’t dared since the advent of Tinder, etc., but it’s a fascinating era in romance), and not finding someone special,” he said. “But one night – maybe caught up in the music or the drinks or whatever – you meet someone that changes everything.”

“A Good Night” follows the release of Legend’s 2016 album, Darkness and Light. While it’s been a minute since fans have indulged in new tunes from the Grammy Award-winning singer, hopefully Sunday night’s appearance will take fans out of that anticipatory mood with potential news of a new album.

Watch John Legend’s BBMAs performance of “A Good Night” below.