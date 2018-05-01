John Legend, Janelle Monae, & More Join #MuteRKelly Movement

The #MuteRKelly movement is finally gaining some momentum. After reappearing on social media this past week, a number of celebrities are using their platform to show their support and take a stand against Kelly.

As previously reported, Kelly has been accused of abusing a number of women and allegedly holding them captive in his homes in Chicago and Atlanta. The hashtag was launched in order to take a stand against the continued promotion and support of Kelly’s music, concerts, and other business endeavors. The movement also aligns its objectives with that of the Time’s Up movement.

John Legend posted a message on Twitter, saying that he stands “with the women of #timesup.” Janelle followed with a statement of her own. “I’ve always felt a responsibility 2help protect other WOC whose voices have gone ignored 2often,” she wrote. “Although this is a larger conversation that must be had, I stand w/ my sisters in #TIMESUP & #muterkelly. We need appropriate investigations in2 the allegations of abuse made by WOC.”

Ava DuVernay also shared a video of Tiffany Haddish and Charlamagne Tha God discussing the problem with supporting R. Kelly. “I think it’s foul if he’s locking up kids and doing things to them. That’s wrong,” Haddish stated.

I’ve always felt a responsibility 2help protect other WOC whose voices have gone ignored 2often . Although this is a larger conversation that must be had, I stand w/ my sisters in #TIMESUP & #muterkelly. We need appropriate investigations in2 the allegations of abuse made by WOC. pic.twitter.com/fh2PyuZhly — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) May 1, 2018

Standing alongside the women and sisters in the LONG OVERDUE CANCELLATION of Rkelly. #TimesUp… https://t.co/F9RUKVywXw — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 30, 2018

We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/T1Rj6DzhYK — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/VcX0xLRnTi — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 30, 2018

I am unified in solidarity with my sisters. You are not alone. #TimesUp #MuteRKelly https://t.co/GxOnZ9Doxn — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) April 30, 2018