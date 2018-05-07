Sen. John McCain has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for the past year, and according to those close to the Arizona Republican, McCain doesn’t want Donald Trump at his funeral and would rather Vice President Mike Pence attend the services.

In an excerpt from the 81-year-old’s forthcoming memoir published by NPR, McCain says “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here.”

News of McCain’s final wishes were first reported Saturday (May 5) in The New York Times, and for many weren’t considered a shock. McCain and the president have long had a bumpy relationship. In June 2017, while speaking to The Guardian McCain said American leadership was better under Obama’s administration.

However McCain isn’t the only one who’s made unflattering comments. Trump went on record to allege the only reason why the 2008 GOP presidential candidate is considered a war hero is because he was captured during the Vietnam War.

The White House has yet to publicly respond to McCain’s request.

Trump did not attend the funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. In a statement from the White House Trump wanted “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service.” First Lady Melania Trump as well as Barack and Michelle Obama along with Hillary and Bill Clinton were all at the services held in Texas.