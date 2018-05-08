Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film ‘Us’

Jordan Peele is coming back with a new horror film! The Academy Award-winning filmmaker recently announced that his forthcoming project, Us, will be heading to theaters early next year.

Peele made the announcement on Twitter late Tuesday night (May 8). The film poster displays black and white silhouettes of two boys that appear to be African American. While the poster is fairly simple, it still carries a haunting effect.

There is little information regarding the film’s plot and story line, but there are several reports claiming the film is looking to include an all-star cast. Peele is reportedly eying Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, as well as The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If those contracts are signed, Nyong’o and Duke will reportedly portray one couple, while Moss will play one half of another couple.

Us will be Peele’s first feature film since his breakout blockbuster Get Out. Following its release in Feb. 2017, the racially-charged horror film quickly became a pop culture phenomenon and cleaned up at the awards shows. Peele also became the first black man to win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

The movie poster does not have a specific date, but Universal Pictures has reportedly has slated the picture for Mar. 15, 2019, THR reports. Check out the poster below, and stay tuned for more updates.