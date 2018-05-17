Jordan Peele is the gift that keeps on giving. The acclaimed director and producer has a new politically-charged series on the way, and it’s bound to ruffle some feathers. Amazon has reportedly ordered the Peele-produced TV show, entitled The Hunt, which depicts Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

The Hunt is reportedly a straight-to-series order of 10-episodes. The series reportedly followers a group of Nazi-hunting individuals around New York City in 1977, Variety reports. Their mission is to stop Nazis from conspiring to mastermind a genocide in the country.

The series’ storyline is reportedly based off of real-life events and was created by David Weil. “When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele told Variety of working with Weil. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

In addition to The Hunt, Peele has a busy schedule ahead of him. He is reportedly executive producing another series for Amazon, which examines the case of Lorena Bobbitt – the woman who cut off her husband’s penis while he was sleeping.

Peele also recently announced his upcoming feature film, Us, which is a “new nightmare” thriller, starring Lupita Nyong’o. And finally, Peele has linked up with Spike Lee as a producer for the new joint, BlacKkKlansman.

The Hunt does not have an official air date at this time.