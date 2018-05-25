British singer Jorja Smith is making the U.S. fall in love with her melodious voice. Last month, the 20-year-old announced her debut album Lost & Found, and this week, Smith releases her new song dubbed, “February 3rd.”

Here, the 20-year-old sultry voice glides over the simple backdrop as she croons about craving new experiences.

“There’s a life outside I didn’t know/Tied up, falling down to an empty soul/And lord knows that this love has taken toll/I’ve given all of my love to this broken home,” sings Smith.

We first heard of Smith on Drake’s 2017 More Life album. Billboard spoke with Smith about meeting Drake, and her successful 2017.

“Drake brought me out at the O2 in London and Barclays Center and I’m on More Life,” Smith said about her breakout year in 2017. “All these shows I’m doing and seeing the love, it’s very mad.”

“That’s why I’m honestly so grateful for Drake letting me be a part of that album because I got opened up to so many people,” she continues. “I guess you would have found out about me eventually, but it was a bit of a push. It was just amazing for it to happen.”

Listen to “February 3rd” above.