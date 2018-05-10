With Juelz Santana facing 20 years for two handgun charges as a convicted felon, it may be possible we might not hear from him for long while. But that isn’t stopping the Dipset spitter from dropping new music. Here, he takes Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” and channels Mortal Kombat’s Liu Kang on “Chun-Li Freestyle.”

Santana practically unleashes the dragon throughout his freestyle as he flexes the lyrical dexterity and his crazy punchline game across the J. Reid beat. Listen to him spit bars like, “Watchin’ your stock crash like DOW/I’m Mayweather never throwin’ in the towel/And I can go however many rounds/Oh, it’s beef we filet the whole cow.”

The Harlem flame spitter was recently indicted on one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and another charge of carrying a firearm on an airplane as reported by the Associated Press. Despite pleading “not guilty,” a federal grand jury could potentially hand him 20 years if he were to be convicted on both charges. Since making bail on April 6, Juelz is not only required to wear an ankle bracelet, but it could be possible that he might not make the upcoming Dipset Reunion Tour.

Let us hope he can still drop bangers like this (and an actual album) before then. Check out the freestyle below.