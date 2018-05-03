Juelz Santana has reportedly been indicted on weapons charges, The Associated Press reports. He was previously arrested and charged for attempting to bring a gun on a plane at New Jersey’s Newark International Airport.

Santana was reportedly indicted on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. The indictment arrived on Monday (Apr. 30) by a federal grand jury. It was only made public on Wednesday (May 2), however.

Airport security reportedly discovered the loaded gun and unprescribed Oxcodone pills in the rapper’s carry-on bag on Mar. 9. Authorities say Santana fled the scene, leaving two bags behind. He reportedly turned himself in three days after the incident.

The “There It Go” artist initially faced state and federal charges, but the state charges were dismissed after Essex County prosecutors said they would hand the case over to federal authorities. Santana reportedly pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Santana has a history of criminal activity. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat to commit a crime of violence after he was charged with violating a restraining order. He also pleaded guilty to marijuana distribution in an unrelated incident.

If convicted, Santana faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Juelz has not commented on the current indictment.