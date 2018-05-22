A 10-year-old Kansas boy was left in tears after he claims a teacher told him his life would be cut short, and it would be his fault.

“Me and my friend were playing, and then she like pushed us away. We weren’t fighting. We were just playing and laughing,” Malachi Pearson told reporters with Fox 4. “She told me when you turn 16 and the police shoot you, the only person you can be mad at is yourself,” Malachi said.

The hurtful comment made Malachi cry and think of his own father who was killed at the hands of gun violence. ”I’m crying because it’s sad that my daddy died when I was a baby,” the boy said.

Ten years ago, Malachi’s father was killed in Kansas City when Malachi was seven months old. Mahogany Foster, Malachi’s mother was flabbergasted a teacher could say that to a child.

”It’s unbelievable that she would say that to my son,” Foster, said. “I’m so vexed by the whole thing. I never take sides, but I know for a fact that Malachi, he’s a respectful child, so for somebody to say that to a respectful child, I feel that was a low bloc and that was something personal. You shouldn’t say that to any child.”

Two days after Malachi told his mother of the encounter she pulled him from Rosehill Elementary School. The teacher reportedly has been placed on leave, but Foster said the principal didn’t take the matter seriously enough.

“The principal doesn’t offer me any type of comfort. He doesn’t say I’m gonna get someone here to counsel Malachi to let him know that everything she said is a lie. I think they’re trying to sweep this under the rug,” Foster said.

While Malachi is now at a new school and admittedly “just trying to move on from what she said,” Foster is looking into alternative ways to educate her son.

“That teacher needs to apologize to him,” Foster said. “It’s just made me scared to send him to any school. Now, I’m really focusing on homeschooling.”