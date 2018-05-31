Kanye West’s new studio album is just hours away from its due date. While fans are undoubtedly excited to hear what Ye has been cooking up in Wyoming for the past year, many are speculating whether the new project will touch on Kanye’s political stances and views. According to Pusha T, Yeezy’s album will go there, but not in the way you may think.

The DAYTONA artist spoke on Ye’s album during his recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Thursday (May 31). “When ‘Ye’s album comes out, he’s going to address his true perspective,” he claimed. While it’s unclear what exactly his “true perspective” is, Pusha said the G.O.O.D. Music rapper will be able to fill in the blanks once the project is released. “I feel like his messaging is A1 and you guys are going to get all the answers you’re looking for,” he added.

Some fans are probably hoping Kanye’s new outlook doesn’t involve Donald Trump’s “MAGA” catchphrase or statements like “slavery was a choice.” Although both instances rubbed many people the wrong way, Pusha said he wasn’t bothered by Kanye mentioning the former in his new song “What Would Meek Do?” “That’s where I actually do like his messaging. I love how he messages in music and in my music,” he explained. “The line about the MAGA hat, I believe he asked the question, ‘If you ain’t driving while black, will they stop you?’ Then he asked the other question, ‘Will MAGA hats let me slide like a drive-thru?'”

We’ll just have to see how Kanye tackles these big topics in his album. The untitled project reportedly drops on June 1, at midnight. Check out Pusha T’s comment on the album at the 24-minute mark in the video above.