Kanye West Attempts To Clarify Comments About Slavery

Kanye West has broken down his comments relating to slavery after his appearance on TMZ Tuesday (May 1).

Taking to his diary Twitter, West expanded on the mental aspect of his argument, claiming he was trying to explain how slavery was just as mental as it was physical. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved,” he said. “They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut.” He went on to compare the media coverage around him to a modern day “Willie Lynch” theory.

West then went to call his infamous TMZ appearance awesome, and urged his millions of followers to change the flow of race and social issues in America.”The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years,” he tweeted. “We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea .”

The concept of free thought is to be without tradition or authoritative leadership, which is something CNN’s Don Lemon pointed out during his show Tuesday evening. “He doesn’t know what free thinking really is because people are free to criticize him and just because people feel a certain way about slavery and the African-American experience in this country,” Lemon said. “There’s a reason why there’s a consensus around that. It’s because of facts. It’s because of history.”

He also talked in circles around slavery, explaining how it was more than a mind game to people of color. “So, to be clear, and I can’t believe that I actually need to say this, black and brown people who were enslaved for centuries had absolutely no choice.,” he said. “They weren’t just mentally enslaved, this wasn’t some kind of mind game. They were in real chains.”

See the clip and ‘Ye’s tweets below.

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

Kanye vs the media is modern day Willie Linch theory. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

we are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

if this was 148 years ago I would have been more like Harriet or Nat — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018