Kanye West continues to stir up the anxiousness of his doting fans, especially those who have had a steady eye on his roster of artists. Earlier in the month, Ye told the Twittersphere that not only could we expect a forthcoming Kanye West album this summer, but goodies from Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and a joint project with Kid Cudi are also on the way.

With his collaborative LP with Cudi, reportedly titled Kids See Ghost, due on June 8, the explosive rap mogul felt it best to share some updates. Today (May 15), Kanye shared a video of him toiling over tortured beats in a studio. Above and beside him are whiteboards containing what could be the tracklists for all of the upcoming projects (or just a glimpse into the creative processes going on inside the G.O.O.D. Music enclave).

The only seemingly complete lists are for Kids See Ghost and Pusha T’s album. Elsewhere, his own album has only two listed songs (Extacy and Wouldn’t Leave), and Nas’ (who’s album he said he’s also working on) and Teyana’s album are still under construction.

Check out the assumed full tracklists below.

Kids See Ghost

1. Feel the Love

2. Kid See Ghost

3. 4th Dimension

4. Ghost Town

5. Cudi Montage

6. Devils Watchin

7. Reborn

Pusha T’s Album

1. If You Know U Know

2. Sociopath

3. Games We Play

4. Come Back Baby

5. Infrared

6. Hard Piano

7. How Do You Respond

8. Santaria