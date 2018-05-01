Kanye West Believes Wearing ‘MAGA’ Hat Is A Fight For Equality

Kanye West has long proven he’s risen from the “sunken place” after returning to Twitter last week and tweeting his admiration for President Donald Trump and even rocking a signed “Make America Great Again” hat. The father-of-three has now released a short clip of a conversation with fellow rapper T.I., in an attempt to justify his feelings and the thought process behind “Ye Vs. The People.”

The seemingly heavily edited video starts off with Tip explaining the weight of Ye’s co-sign with the embattled leader. The King of The South also explains to West that as artists they have the “obligation to stand up against all that kind of s**t.” West responds by declaring an evolution has begun with him wearing the MAGA hat.

“Me putting the hat on forces an evolution because even for me, I know so much more in the past three days because I’m getting this energy positive or negative, agreeing with me or disagreeing with me. It sharpens the diamond in our mind, our consciousness,” said West.

T.I. responded by saying that although Kanye’s intentions seem pure, the way he went around the situation was “unorthodox” and “thoughtless”. Despite making a point in his tweets to label himself a “free-thinker”, West said that if he had thought in the moment rather than just going off his feelings, the moment would have never happened. More disturbingly, he labeled his ability to wear the MAGA hat as a “fight for equality”.

“When I wear that hat, its like a fight for equality. It’s like ‘Oh, I can wear this hat too’,” said West. T.I. wanted to make sure West knew that he hurt a lot of his supporters by wearing the hat which the rapper claimed to not be his intention. The 40-year-old also says he doesn’t agree with half of Trump’s methods. “Half the s*** Trump does I don’t agree with. [I agree] with the ability to do what nobody said you could do, to do the impossible. That is the most inspiring thing to me.” The rest of the video goes on to show the rappers working on a collective song that mimics the conversation they just had in real life which gives Kanye a further chance to justify whatever it is he believes.

