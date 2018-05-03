Shortly after his high-profile tirade against Kanye West, Daz Dillinger claims law enforcement are now involved.

Dillinger shared on his Snapchat account West has talked to authorities about the West Coast’s legend’s call to action for crip members to approach the rapper. “Kanye put a restraining order on me,” he said. “F**k Kanye, I appreciate it.” Tha Dogg Pound MC recently called out the G.O.O.D Music founder for his statements on social media in a series of Instagram videos, which he eventually deleted.

Once The Game and Eric Benet claimed Daz’s threats were serious, the LAPD felt compelled to question the LBC rapper about his viral threats. Daz recently recapped the encounter and posted it on his timeline.

However, at the end of Ye’s infamous TMZ interview, he says he loves Daz and the Crips.

As of press time, there haven’t been any reports of disgruntled members of the gang actually taking Daz’s suggestion seriously. Also, no official paperwork has surfaced regarding the restraining order. However, in today’s age of mass shootings and chemical warfare, it’s better for Ye to be safe than sorry.

Daz’s frustration stems from Kanye West’s initial declaration of support for President Donald Trump. Since posting photos of himself wearing a MAGA hat and hanging out with far-right “free thinkers” like Candace Owens, Yeezy has felt the backlash from fellow artists, Chicago natives, activists, educators and fans alike.

VIBE reached out to the legendary West Coast producer/rapper to clarify his threats towards Kanye and he simply replied, “My new album Crip God is due soon & my new single “Fucc ‘Em Up!”

On Wednesday (May 2) he posted to social media the making of his single.

-with additional reporting from Mark Braboy