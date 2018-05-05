It’s been an interesting week for Kanye West. The “Blood On The Leaves” rapper made headlines almost every day since his return to Twitter in April for his divisive comments on politics and slavery.

During a controversial appearance on TMZ Live, West referred to slavery as “a choice.” The father-of-three uttered this sentiment to presumably thousands of viewers, stating, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years….that sounds like a choice.” Naturally, the Chicago native’s comments drew backlash from the masses, including TMZ’s own Van Lathan who went viral for his response.

Now, another figure is stepping in to right West’s wrongs. According to CNN, Nigeria’s Senator Shehu Sani extended an invitation to West to visit the slave ports that are still located and preserved in West Africa. Countries like Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, plus nations like Republic of Benin provide tours of these ports.

“If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains,’” Shehu wrote on Twitter. “Kanye defecated on the graves of victims.”

In an interview with VIBE, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne The God discussed his lengthy sit-down with West, and said that while his music has remnants of the old Ye, he’s not sure if it’ll live up to his recent statements.

“People don’t just take your music anymore, people remember how you make them feel. Right now Kanye not making people feel good,” Charlamagne said. “So if that person is not making you feel good, when you listen to their music you’re not going to receive it as well as you would have if you were judging it from a more positive perspective. Like I said, I don’t know if it’s ‘slavery was a choice’ good or ‘Make America Great Again’ hat good, but it’s really good music.”