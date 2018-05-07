Kanye West Laughs Off ‘SNL’ Skit Poking Fun At His Tweets

Despite the serious criticism being hurled at him recently, Kanye West is showing that he still can laugh at himself.

West gave props to a new Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at his tweets by sharing the link on his Twitter, of course, including three crying-laughing and fire emojis to show he can take the joke.

The parody of the hit horror film A Quiet Place stars Saturday night’s (May 5) SNL host Donald Glover, who also debuted two new songs — “Saturday” and “This Is America” — as musical guest Childish Gambino.

The sketch portrays a group of friends who, despite risking death if they make a sound, simply cannot contain their surprise while reading the rapper’s tweets.

Watch the skit, called “A Kanye Place,” in West’s tweet here:

This article was originally published on Billboard.