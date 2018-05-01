On Tuesday (May 1), Kanye West unloaded his highly-anticipated interview with Charlamagne Tha God on YouTube. The lengthy sit-down touched on an array of topics, including Ye’s breakdown, his relationship with JAY-Z and Beyoncè and his social media hiatus. While some Twitter users praised Ye for his candor, others held no punches against the Grammy-Award winning star.

Check out some of the reactions below.

This Kanye interview 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Yanay (@yanayboayue) May 1, 2018

-Kanye:”Racism isn’t a deal breaker for me” pic.twitter.com/kMHynhQz2G — 🕊 TAINTEDGARDEN (@TheTrueRobG_) May 1, 2018

Alright Kanye needs to calm down. His actions are screaming mental health issues. — P Money💕 ♒️💁🏽 (@ThatsMy_Pye) May 1, 2018

charlie mane has his clever moments. so does kanye! — Al Shipley (@alshipley) May 1, 2018

At 32:00 ish in Kanye gets existential and it reminds me what I learned most about Puff working closer to him, observing from distance. To a person that's conquered the world (and especially over and over ala PD), what is the world to you? You've bent it to your will. Now what? — Jayson Rodriguez (@jaysonrodriguez) May 1, 2018

I watched 90 seconds of that Kanye and turned it off… after i realized i didnt care… been done with Ye — luda (@kingof_spades) May 1, 2018

25min into this @cthagod & @kanyewest interview & I'm super intrigued. I've always idolized Ye, so to hear from him in this type of personal way is really refreshing… Ye is one of the smartest "celebrities" & the way he speaks is truly empowering! 💯✊🏽 — Stetsen ♛ (@YungStet) May 1, 2018

I will say despite the fuckery @kanyewest has been displaying on Twitter this interview with @cthagod is pretty great too watch. Now I can understand to agree to disagree with him and move forward. — GMS© (@BlackK_GMS) May 1, 2018

When I listen to @kanyewest , I feel like he is exposing the true thought that the reality has hidden. He is my Mentor #kanyewest — officialkevinbett (@kevinbett_) May 1, 2018

Kanye’s explanation to his “bigger picture” is the equivalent to a ten year olds problem solving skills. — Jodee (@JodeeEsco) May 1, 2018

Uber Driver: Is this the right way? Me: I’m watching this @KanyeWest and @CthaGod interview right now. You drive, I ride, thanks. — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) May 1, 2018

@kanyewest I may not agree with you completely, but you've inspired me, since youth and still today, to always be me in the midst of anything💗thankyou💗 — Trent Leggs Jr (@shotsbytre) May 1, 2018

kanye (about trump): racism isn't the issue for me, in that case I wouldn't live in america lol — Adrián Montañés (@Cucumberino) May 1, 2018

Kanye wore the #maga hat for equality and the mere presence of the hat is to reinforce the separatism that the mayonnaise want..I need Thanos to snap this nigga to dust — Robert Reynolds (@_Beezo__) May 1, 2018

Watched this hour and 45 minute Kanye / Charlamagne interview just to feel a mixture between informed, enlighten to confused af….think ill watch it again tonight over a few spliffs and a cup of Jameson. — Jwill0 (@Jwill0) May 1, 2018

Ebro (Hot 97) said that HE wishes that Kanye’s interview with a star from a rival station, Charlamagne (Power 105.1), was the last we’d heard from Kanye. It’s WAY bigger than the music. — Jared T. Smith (@RealJaredSmith) May 1, 2018

I'm glad Charlamagne did the Kanye interview rather than someone else. He is very skilled in condensing and articulating all of kanye's concepts and thoughts. This allows kanye to freely speak and get out his thoughts without allowing his lack of eloquence from holding him back. — rifftripz (@unkleNY) May 1, 2018

oh I see now in that charlamagne interview he acknowledges this, which………….yeah, kanye's gone https://t.co/LJqWWo4hXR — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) May 1, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.