Karrueche Tran is all about having fun. When she’s not modeling or acting, she’s enjoying the sun with a nice drink. The talented entertainer brought her sunny vibes to Bacardi’s Rum Room event in New York earlier this month, where she shared her love for the brand’s latest rollouts of BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez.

“What I love about what Bacardi is doing is that they’ve created these premium rums that you can enjoy on the rocks or neat,” she shared with VIBE. “So now it’s really awesome that they’ve created [these drinks] that you can enjoy in a classy sexy way.”

But it’s not all chill time for Tran. Her venture into acting has kept her busy. Shortly after starring in the Emmy-winning series The Bay, Kae decided to explore her newfound talent.

Her leap into television has also given her roles in feature films. Most recently, Tran starred in The Honor List, a flick focused on the ups and downs of friendships. “Acting isn’t easy, especially for someone who didn’t grow up in the theater world,” she said. “In all, it’s really a blessing to come this far in such a short amount of time.”

Chatting with VIBE, Kae dishes on season two of TNT’s Claws, why Rihanna has to go on her Bacardi Summer Playlist and more.

Check out the video above and more tidbits from our Q&A below.

__

Did you ever think you’d get into acting?

Karrueche Tran: I never grew up thinking I’d become an actor. I hit a point in my life in my early 20s when I said, ‘What am I going to do?’ It’s this weird thing where I have a following and I’m thinking, ‘What does this mean?’

There’s no substance or longevity there, and so my manager asked, ‘Have you ever tried acting?’ And I haven’t but I wanted to try it. I did some small roles and from there it intrigued me and piqued my interest. I did the background work and went on several auditions and classes to perfect my craft.

Acting isn’t easy, especially for someone who didn’t grow up in the theater world. In all, it’s really a blessing to come this far in such a short amount of time.

It’s great because it’s led you to Claws.

Yes, and I’m excited about that. Season two of Claws kicks off June 10 and people can watch the first season on Hulu. It’s another blessing to be a part of the TNT family and Claws is the biggest production I’ve ever been a part of so it’s really great.

You’re also starring in a film called The Honor List, currently streaming on digital platforms. What’s that movie about?

The Honor List is about four high school besties who create this bucket list before high school but once their senior year hits, they hate each other, barely talk to each other, can’t stand each other and tragedy hits. They have to put aside their differences and reunite to finish this bucket list. So it’s about friendship, love, loss, and growing up.

What did you learn about your own friendships during the film?

I learned to embrace my friendships. I have a lot of friends from high school and I embrace those as well as the ones I have now. I mean, it’s nice to have new friends but to really check up on my friends since I’m traveling and just keep the momentum in the conversation going. I’ve had my friends since middle school in high school and that’s pretty rare nowadays. You don’t find too many people with that. So it’s really nice and refreshing to have.

Let’s get into the drinks! What comes to mind when you think of Bacardi?

Tropical. Beach. Sand. Sun. Miami Vice. A daiquiri, Pina Coladas [Laughs].

All of that is my type of vibe. I love a beach, I love a vacation and I’m always ordering a Pina Colada or something like that, so those are the first things that come to mind. What I love about what Bacardi is doing is that they’ve created these premium rums that you can enjoy on the rocks or neat. So now it’s really awesome that they’ve created [these drinks] that you can enjoy in a classy sexy way.

CREDIT: Getty Images

If you had to pair a song with a premium flavor, which songs would they be?

One of them is “Nice for What” [by Drake]. If I get drunk and I’m just getting into my vibe, I’m going to sing that song. It’s just a big summer anthem so I’ll pair that with Diez. Hmm, let’s see–

For Quatro, I’m thinking Cardi B’s “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

I was thinking something like that. Yeah, that’s a great one. ‘Cardi Bacardi’ for Quatro. [Laughs] And the last one, I’m thinking something Caribbean. Rihanna’s “Work” or something classic like that. Or even take it back to “Pon de Replay” so we can have those visuals. Bacardi holds those Caribbean vibes so that’s the energy I get.